The UK volleyball team is in the Final Four for the first time in school history! BBN Tonight co-host Anna Tarullo gets fans ready for Thursday’s big match against Washington, and she talks about UK football’s top-10 recruiting class and a big win for UK softball. You can watch BBN Tonight weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on your official station for Big Blue Nation, LEX 18.
Posted at 1:40 PM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 13:40:37-04
