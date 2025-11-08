The Woodford Theatre presents "Annie"

The childhood classic "Annie" comes to life on stage at the Woodford Theatre in Versailles. The Tony Award-winning musical tells the story of little orphan Annie in 1930s New York City and her mission to find her parents who abandoned her on the steps of an orphanage run by Miss Hannigan.

Daniel Ellis, artistic director for the Woodford Theatre, Bella Floyd, who plays Annie, and Lisa Woods, who plays Miss Hannigan, join Jennifer Palumbo and perform a scene from the show.

"Annie" at the Woodford Theatre

Where: Falling Springs Arts and Recreation Center, 275 Beasley Road, Versailles, Kentucky

When: December 5-7, 12-14, 19-21, 2025; Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

Get tickets: Ludus - Woodford Theatre

