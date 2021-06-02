The Zenergy Spa: Relax, detox, regenerate

Relax and recharge with the latest therapies at Zenergy Spa in Lexington. They can help you relieve stress, reduce pain and feel better. For a limited time, you can spend $35 and get two 30-minute infrared sauna sessions worth $75. Go to lex18deals.com to get the half-off deal. The Zenergy Spa is located at 465 E. High Street, Suite 100. Learn more at thezenergyspa.com or call them at (859) 281-1166.