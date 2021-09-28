Think Frankfort First program helps show what the city has to offer

The Kentucky Capital Development Corporation wants people to know that Frankfort is a great place to live and work. President and CEO Terri Bradshaw talks about the Think Frankfort First program and how it is helping show people all that the city has to offer. To learn more, call (502) 226-5611 or visit www.kycapitaldevelopment.com/.
Posted at 1:33 PM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 13:33:03-04
