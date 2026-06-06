Thrill rides, tasty food, and fun attractions now available at the Bluegrass Fair in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Thousands of people will visit Masterson Station Park for the Lexington Lions Club Bluegrass Fair. The annual summer tradition features hours of entertainment on exciting rides designed for all ages.

The 2026 Bluegrass Fair is from June 4 until June 14. Gates open at 5 p.m. on weekdays and 3 p.m. on weekends.

This year’s Bluegrass Fair’s sprawling midway of thrill rides, family rides, and kiddie rides features a new lineup of not to-be-missed rides presented by Kissel Entertainment.

With rides geared for the little ones up to exhilarating and breath-taking rides for thrill-seeking fairgoers, there’s truly something for everyone. Get ready for the Nemesis 360, the Alter Ego, the Voodoo Experience and this year's new Swamp Splash Log Flume!

The Swamp Splash Log Flume is an exciting water adventure that is great for those hot days at the fair. Riders experience not one but two drops, each with a refreshing splash!

Get a complete rundown of all the fun and special deals at The Bluegrass Fair | June 4-14, 2026.