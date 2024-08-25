Throw a winning tailgate with Liquor Barn

Liquor Barn has everything you need to throw a winning tailgate, from food trays and treats to drinks and decorations. Pam Silence, customer concierge for Liquor Barn, helps you plan your party and shows you how to make a Wildcat margarita that is perfect for University of Kentucky fans. Liquor Barn stores offer curbside pickup and delivery.
Liquor Barn Wildcat Margarita
2 ounces tequila
1 ounce Blue Curacao
½ ounce simple syrup
1 ounce lime juice
blue glitter
