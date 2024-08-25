Throw a winning tailgate with Liquor Barn

Liquor Barn has everything you need to throw a winning tailgate, from food trays and treats to drinks and decorations. Pam Silence, customer concierge for Liquor Barn, helps you plan your party and shows you how to make a Wildcat margarita that is perfect for University of Kentucky fans. Liquor Barn stores offer curbside pickup and delivery.

Liquor Barn Wildcat Margarita

2 ounces tequila

1 ounce Blue Curacao

½ ounce simple syrup

1 ounce lime juice

blue glitter

Liquor Barn Hamburg

1837 Plaudit Place, Lexington

Phone: (859) 294-5700

Website: Liquor Barn

Download the app: Download Liquor Barn (Multi)'s Mobile App (cityhive.net)