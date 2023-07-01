Watch Now
Time to 'Ask the Vet' with Dr. Kevin Smith

Dr. Kevin Smith answers your pet questions
Posted at 7:30 PM, Jul 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-01 19:30:04-04

In this edition of ‘Ask The Vet,’ Lexington veterinarian Dr. Kevin Smith answers pet owners’ questions about fireworks and the summer heat. Dr. Smith is the CEO of the Richmond Road Veterinary Clinic and Tates Creek Animal Hospital. 

Email your pet questions to bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv, and Dr. Smith may answer them in an upcoming show.  

Learn more about the Richmond Road Veterinary Clinic by calling (859) 263-5037 or visiting https://richmondroadvetclinic.com/
Learn more about the Tates Creek Animal Hospital by calling (859) 273-1933 or visiting https://tatescreekanimalhospital.com/.

