'Toughest Monster Truck Tour' coming to Rupp Arena

The Toughest Monster Truck Tour is coming to Lexington for the first time. The popular event features high-flying tricks and stunts with Bigfoot, Dirt Crew, Kamikaze and more. Bailey Shea will be on Quad Chaos.
Posted at 7:00 PM, Mar 19, 2022
The Toughest Monster Truck Tour is coming to Lexington for the first time. The popular event features high-flying tricks and stunts with Bigfoot, Dirt Crew, Kamikaze and more. Bailey Shea will be on Quad Chaos. The talented mother takes her two-year-old son Huk with her on the tour. They join Jennifer Palumbo with a preview of what fans can expect from the April 2 show at Rupp Arena.

Doors open at 1:00 p.m., and the show starts at 2:00. There is also a Pit Party from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. where fans can meet the drivers, get autographs, and touch the trucks. Tickets are on sale at Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena – April 2, 2022 (toughestmonstertrucks.com).

