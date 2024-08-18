Tour the Latest Home Renovations with BIA
The Building Industry Association of Central Kentucky is proud to present the Tour of Remodeled Homes. Discover nine stunning home renovation projects scattered throughout Lexington, ranging from whole-house remodels to kitchen transformations. This is your chance to meet professional remodelers, explore the latest trends, and get inspired for your own home projects.
Additional Information:
- Event: BIA Tour of Remodeled Homes
- Dates: August 24th from 12pm- 5pm, August 25th rom 12pm-5pm
- Location: Various sites throughout Lexington, KY
- Website: biacentralky.com