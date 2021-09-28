Trilogy Health Services invests in employees in creative ways

A Kentucky-based company is investing in its employees in creative ways. Trilogy Health Services is hiring at its senior living facilities and offering perks including tuition assistance, quarterly wage increases and flexible scheduling. Rachel Hamm, food director at The Willows at Citation in Lexington, shares how the culinary program is helping employees and residents. Learn more at https://www.trilogyhs.com/.
Posted at 1:34 PM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 13:34:59-04
