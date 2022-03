The trolls are taking their show on the road for the first time. Poppy, Branch, and their friends will bring their hair-raising adventures, music, glitter, and humor to Rupp Arena.

Trolls Live! is coming to Lexington for shows at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, and Wednesday, March 23. Tickets are on sale at Trolls LIVE! Tickets | Event Dates & Schedule | Ticketmaster.com.