'Twilight in Hazard' highlights Appalachian living in Kentucky

An investigative reporter and Pulitzer Prize finalist spent years covering Eastern Kentucky for the Louisville Courier-Journal, from the political rivalries to the coal industry. Alan Maimon has turned his assignment into a new book, "Twilight in Hazard." He shines a light on small town Appalachia and what can be done to help the struggling region. You can find the book in local bookstores and at https://www.alanmaimon.com/
Posted at 2:36 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 14:36:04-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.