Two Garrard County sisters win statewide TikTok challenge

Two Garrard County sisters have won a statewide social media competition. Kyrin and Jaydan Norris won the FAFSA for the Future TikTok Challenge. Kyrin is a student at Garrard County High School and Jaydan is a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University. The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education and GEARUP Kentucky sponsored the competition to let more people know about FAFSA, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, and how it can help graduating seniors pay for college.