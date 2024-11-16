Two-time World Series champion Walker Buehler raises money for first responders

Golf for a great cause at Keene Run at Keene Trace supported the Buehler Family Foundation Monday. The Fifth Annual Walker Buehler Charity Golf Outing teed off, and the face of the event recorded the final out in this year's World Series.

Less than a month ago, Buehler shut down the New York Yankees on the biggest stage in baseball. Now back home on the golf course, he is leading efforts through the Buehler Family Foundation.

"I've had some really cool moments on the field, but for us, this the thing we have the most pride in," Buehler said.

For Walker, it's a reminder of what it means to give back to your hometown.

"I was very fortunate. I was very fortunate to grow up here. I think it raises you in a different way," Buehler added.

It's paid off long-term. Buehler tossed a 1-2-3 ninth inning as the Dodgers capped the World Series four games to one. His friend, St. Louis Cardinals Pitcher Sonny Gray, in Nicholasville Monday for the golf event, emphasized Buehler's resilience returning from multiple Tommy John surgeries, embracing the opportunity in game five, his first relief appearance since his rookie year.

"The confidence that the Dodgers showed in him to put him in that situation, it shows a lot both ways," Gray said.

Buehler closed out the series on one day of rest. His signing scout watched it all unfold and praised Buehler's composure.

"To me, it was more a calmness, like this is the guy we want out there right now. I don't know...there's just something that makes him tick," Marty Lamb said.

Lamb's role in Buehler's success from a young age to his days at Vanderbilt extends far beyond the field.

"Especially being from here going to L.A. dealing with all that. For it to start with a guy who is as Kentucky as Marty Lamb is, it's helped a lot for us," Buehler said.

And at the end of the day, this humble two-time world series champ is reminded of the most important thing at this event as proceeds benefit local first responders.