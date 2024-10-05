UK baseball players help encourage pet adoption in Jessamine County

The Jessamine County Animal Care & Control Shelter got a little help Saturday showing off their furry friends.

While hosting an open house, some University of Kentucky Baseball players stopped by to hang out with the animals and meet with fans.

A fun moment tied to an important day for the shelter.

According to shelter leaders, they are at full capacity and strongly encouraging folks to come out and adopt.

Executive director Marcie Pendleberry was grateful to have the team and so many other people come out and support the shelter Saturday.

"I mean this is amazing you're kinda weary when you start this will there be one person or 100 but it so far has been great and it's early too," Pendleberry said.

"We thank God the UK baseball team is here too. Yay!"

Shelter leaders also wanted to highlight one of their dogs in particular: Maui.

The shepherd mix has been at the shelter for over a year and a half, given up by multiple owners.

There are still free adoptions at the shelter Monday, September 23.

If you want to learn more about the Jessamine County Animal Care & Control Shelter, click here.