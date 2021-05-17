UK Baseball, Softball and Rifle teams continue championship play

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) —Anna Tarullo, co-host of BBN Tonight, joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about a big week for the UK softball team. The Cats will open play in the NCAA Tournament in Lexington on Friday at noon against Northwestern. They also talk about the UK baseball team and more medals for the NCAA national rifle champions. BBN Tonight airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18.
Posted at 2:10 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 14:40:49-04
