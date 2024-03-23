UK basketball legend Jack Givens' new book

Jack Givens is a University of Kentucky basketball legend who led the Cats to the 1978 national title. He is a broadcaster who covers the UK men's basketball team with Tom Leach on the UK Sports Network. He is also a trailblazer who was the first African-American player at UK to earn the title of All-American. Now Givens is sharing his story in his new memoir with Doug Brunk called They Call Me Goose: My Life in Kentucky Basketball and Beyond. He joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about his childhood in Lexington, his days as a UK Wildcat, his thoughts on this year's team, and his nickname "Goose" and why he didn't like it at first. Follow him and buy his book at Jack "Goose" Givens (goosegivens.com).

