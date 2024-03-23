UK basketball legend Jack Givens' new book

Jack Givens is a University of Kentucky basketball legend who led the Cats to the 1978 national title. He is a broadcaster who covers the UK men's basketball team with Tom Leach on the UK Sports Network. He is also a trailblazer who was the first African-American player at UK to earn the title of All-American. Now Givens is sharing his story in his new memoir with Doug Brunk called They Call Me Goose: My Life in Kentucky Basketball and Beyond. He joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about his childhood in Lexington, his days as a UK Wildcat, his thoughts on this year's team, and his nickname "Goose" and why he didn't like it at first. Follow him and buy his book at Jack "Goose" Givens (goosegivens.com).
Mar 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-23 15:23:02-04
