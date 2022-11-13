Watch Now
NewsCoronavirusCommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

UK coach Kyra Elzy finds purpose through pain

The University of Kentucky women's basketball head coach Kyra Elzy has spent more than a decade helping build the program into a powerhouse. LEX 18's Nancy Cox shows us, the public successes came with a very private pain.
Elzy.jpg
Posted at 7:30 PM, Nov 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-12 19:30:14-05

Kyra Elzy has spent more than a decade helping build the University of Kentucky women's basketball program into a powerhouse. She served as assistant coach for eight seasons then became the head coach in 2020. Her highlights include leading the team to its first SEC Tournament title in school history. In an exclusive interview with LEX 18's Nancy Cox, Elzy shares how her public successes came with a very private pain.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Bluegrass Weekly Newlsetter

It's Free! Signup today!