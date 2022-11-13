UK coach Kyra Elzy finds purpose through pain

Kyra Elzy has spent more than a decade helping build the University of Kentucky women's basketball program into a powerhouse. She served as assistant coach for eight seasons then became the head coach in 2020. Her highlights include leading the team to its first SEC Tournament title in school history. In an exclusive interview with LEX 18's Nancy Cox, Elzy shares how her public successes came with a very private pain.
Posted at 7:30 PM, Nov 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-12 19:30:14-05
