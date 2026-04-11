UK DanceBlue celebrates 21st annual marathon at Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — DanceBlue is celebrating its 21st annual dance marathon at Rupp Arena in Lexington. Over the last two decades, University of Kentucky students have gathered to dance and not sleep for 24 hours in support of patients at the DanceBlue Hematology/Oncology Clinic at Golisano Children's at UK.

During the year leading up to the dance marathon, students raise money for a chance to dance. This year's 24-hour marathon begins at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 18 at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center and ends on Sunday, April 19 at 8:00 pm.

DanceBlue organizers encourage the community to be a part of the event.