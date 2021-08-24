UK English professor talks new book 'Perfect Black'

Kentucky Poet Laureate Crystal Wilkinson's new book "Perfect Black" is getting rave reviews. The New York Times picked it as one of the best poetry books to read for August. The University of Kentucky English professor and author talks to Jennifer Palumbo about the book, her rural roots, and her next project.

She will host "An Evening with Crystal Wilkinson" with author and artist Ronald W. Davis on Thursday, August 26 from 7-8 p.m. on Zoom. You can register at kybookfestival.org. You can buy her books and learn more about her at https://www.crystalewilkinson.net/.