University of Kentucky fan Robbie Elam will mark a milestone at Kroger Field this weekend. The Lexington resident has not missed a home UK football game in 37 years. The UK-New Mexico State will be his 250th home game in a row.
UK fan Robbie Elam marks milestone, will attend 250th home game in a row at Kroger Field
Posted at 1:53 PM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 13:53:14-05
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.