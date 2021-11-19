Watch
UK fan Robbie Elam marks milestone, will attend 250th home game in a row at Kroger Field

Posted at 1:53 PM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 13:53:14-05

University of Kentucky fan Robbie Elam will mark a milestone at Kroger Field this weekend. The Lexington resident has not missed a home UK football game in 37 years. The UK-New Mexico State will be his 250th home game in a row.

