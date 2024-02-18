One of the world's most famous operas will take the stage at the Lexington Opera House. University of Kentucky Opera Theatre will present "Don Giovanni" by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart on Friday, February 23 through Sunday, February 25. Tedrin Blair Lindsay, UK Opera Theatre Production Vocal Coach, and Sierra Kidd, UK Opera Theatre Master's student, join Jennifer Palumbo to take you behind the scenes of the upcoming production. They also perform the aria, "Vedrai, Carino."
UK OPERA THEATRE PRESENTS 'DON GIOVANNI'
Friday, February 23 and Saturday, February 24: 7:30pm
Saturday, February 24 and Sunday, February 25: 2:00pm
Lexington Opera House
401 West Short Street, downtown Lexington
Tickets: UK Opera Theatre Presents: Don Giovanni | Central Bank Center