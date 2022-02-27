UK Opera Theatre presents 'La Boheme' at Lexington Opera House

Opera returns to the Lexington Opera House on March 3-5. The University of Kentucky Opera Theatre program will present Puccini's classic "La Boheme." Dr. Everett McCorvey, Director of UK Opera Theatre, and Houston Tyrrell, a UK Opera Theatre Master's student who plays Rodolfo, join Jennifer Palumbo to share their passion for the opera that inspired the hit Broadway musical "Rent." Tickets for "La Boheme" are on sale at UK Opera Theatre presents La Boheme | Lexington Opera House.