UK player shares lifesaving lessons

The 35th annual Central Kentucky Heart Ball is Saturday, March 5 at the Central Bank Center in downtown Lexington. One of the special guests will be UK football player Kenneth Horsey. In 2018, when he was 18 years old, Horsey had open-heart surgery to remove a growth on his heart valve. His road to recovery was long, but he was able to return to the game he loved. Horsey now works with the American Heart Association to share his comeback story and lifesaving lessons he has learned.

For tickets to the Heart Ball, call (859) 317-6885 or visit lexingtonheartball.heart.org.