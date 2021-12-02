UK student will compete for $100,000 in Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway Contest

A University of Kentucky student has a shot to win $100,000 this weekend. Rachel Hughes will compete in the Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway Contest during halftime of the SEC Football Championship game Saturday, December 4 in Atlanta. The graduate of Madison Central High School will have 30 seconds to throw as many footballs as she can into a nine-foot-tall Dr. Pepper can. The second place prize is $25,000 in scholarships, and third place is $2,500. Good luck to Rachel Hughes!