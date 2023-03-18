Watch Now
CommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

UK students get ready for DanceBlue Marathon

University of Kentucky students are getting ready for the Annual Danceblue Marathon.
image2.jpeg
Posted at 7:30 PM, Mar 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-18 19:30:37-04

Hundreds of University of Kentucky are getting ready to dance for 24 hours to raise money for children with cancer.

The 18th annual DanceBlue Marathon starts Saturday, March 25 at 8:00 p.m. and ends Sunday, March 26 at 8:00 p.m. at Memorial Coliseum.

This year, the public is allowed to be part of the event.

Since DanceBlue started in 2006, it has raised more than $19 million for the Golden Matrix Fund which benefits pediatric cancer patients and their families.

For more information, visit https://www.danceblue.org/.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Bluegrass Weekly Newlsetter

It's Free! Signup today!