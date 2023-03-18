UK students get ready for DanceBlue Marathon

Hundreds of University of Kentucky are getting ready to dance for 24 hours to raise money for children with cancer.

The 18th annual DanceBlue Marathon starts Saturday, March 25 at 8:00 p.m. and ends Sunday, March 26 at 8:00 p.m. at Memorial Coliseum.

This year, the public is allowed to be part of the event.

Since DanceBlue started in 2006, it has raised more than $19 million for the Golden Matrix Fund which benefits pediatric cancer patients and their families.

For more information, visit https://www.danceblue.org/.