UK's Kenneth Horsey receives Finn Collier Service Award

A University of Kentucky football player is honored for his work off the field. The Central Kentucky American Heart Association has given Kenneth Horsey the Finn Collier Service Award. It was created in memory of Finn Collier who died from heart disease at seven years old. Horsey had open-heart surgery in 2018 and was determined to play football again. His determination paid off. Horsey is a UK junior offensive guard who now shares his story as a volunteer with the American Heart Association.