Unleash your inner ninja at Ultimate Ninja in Lexington

A Lexington man knows what it takes to make it on NBC's "American Ninja Warrior." Brendan Kelly is competing for the 5th time on the hit TV show while sharing his experience and enthusiasm with ninjas of all ages at Ultimate Ninja Athletics.

It is located at 100 Payne Street in Lexington and offers everything from summer camps to birthday parties.

You can get more information at https://ultimateninjalex.com/. You can watch Brendan compete on "American Ninja Warrior" on Monday, July 12 at 8:00 p.m. on LEX 18.