USA Today honors Devine's Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch

USA Today asked its readers to pick the best corn mazes in the country, and once again, Devine's Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch is on the list.

The family farm in Harrodsburg is ranked the 4th best corn maze and 2nd best pumpkin patch in the U.S. to visit in the fall.

This is the 16th year the tourist attraction has been open to the public.

Jennifer Palumbo takes you there to talk to Jason Devine and check out all the fun including several new attractions.

The farm is open through Sunday, October 29, on Fridays from 6:00-10:00 p.m., Saturdays from 10:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m., and Sundays from 1:00-5:00 p.m.

If you love a good scare, check out the Field of Horror on Friday, October 27 and Saturday, October 28 starting at dark.

Visit Devine's Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch at 623 Talmage-Mayo Road, call them at (859) 613-5066, and check out https://www.devinescornmaze.com/.