Valentine's Day Gifts and Giveaways at Fayette Mall

Fayette Mall in Lexington is your one-stop destination for Valentine's Day. Jennifer Palumbo goes shopping with Fayette Mall marketing director Rabiya Syed. You also have a chance to win great giveaways from Luxe & Ash Candle Co., Coach, and Sephora.

Create your own unique candle, room spray, linen spray, or wax melt at Luxe & Ash Candle Co. You can also make a date-night reservation, plan a Galentine's night out or host a private party.

Luxe & Ash Candle Co.

(859) 543-0044

Luxe & Ash Candle Co | Fayette Mall (shopfayette-mall.com)

Win over your loved one with heart clothing, accessories and shoes at Coach for women and men. Every Coach handbag comes with a free personalized tag.

Coach

(859) 245-8700

Coach | Fayette Mall (shopfayette-mall.com)

Sephora is the go-to spot for beauty services that will help you look your best on Valentine's Day. Services include beauty lessons, full face makeup, lash application, facials, lip treatments, waxes, and more. Learn more at Sephora Makeup Appointments & Beauty Services | Sephora.

Sephora

(859) 245-0601

Sephora | Fayette Mall (shopfayette-mall.com)