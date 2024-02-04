Valentine's Day gifts and party ideas at Liquor Barn

Get in the Valentine's Day spirit with spirits and gifts from Liquor Barn. They offer alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, Kentucky proud food items and gifts, cigars, pre-made and custom gift baskets, bottle engraving, balloons, and more. Jennifer Palumbo takes you shopping at the Hamburg store with Pam Begley, Liquor Barn customer concierge. Liquor Barn also offers curbside pickup and delivery options. For more information, call (859) 294-5700, download the Liquor Barn app, or visit their website Liquor Barn.

Liquor Barn Chocolate Strawberry Martini



2 oz (60ml) Tequila Rose

1 oz (30ml) Chocolate Flavored Vodka

1 oz (30ml) Strawberry Puree

Add Tequila Rose, chocolate-flavored vodka, strawberry puree, and ice into a shaker. Shake for 20-30 seconds. Strain into a chocolate drizzle lined martini glass. Garnish with a fresh strawberry.

Liquor Barn Bourbon Punch



2 ½ cups orange juice

1 ½ cups pineapple juice

1 cup bourbon

¼ cup lime juice

¼ cup grenadine

2 cups lemon-lime soda

Cherries

Orange slices

Lime slices

In a large pitcher, stir together first six ingredients until sugar is dissolved. Cover and refrigerate. Just before serving, add lemon-lime soda to the pitcher. If desired, garnish with cherries, orange slices and lime slices. Makes 8 servings.