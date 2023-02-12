Valentine's Day gifts at Ruth Hunt Candies

Treat your sweetheart with sweet treats from Ruth Hunt Candies.

They are celebrating more than 100 years of making candy from scratch in the Bluegrass.

Rylee Stafford, manager of the Lexington store, shows you what is popular this Valentine's Day and how you can get their popular chocolate-covered strawberries and grapes.

Visit the Lexington store at 213 Walton Avenue and the Mt. Sterling store at 550 North Maysville Road.

For more information, call 1-800-927-0302 or their website Ruth Hunt Candies.