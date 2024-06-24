Discover a taste of Italy right here in Kentucky at Vallozzi's Versailles! This family-owned restaurant, with nearly 70 years of operation in Pennsylvania, brings authentic Italian flavors to the Bluegrass. Since opening in Versailles in 2023, Vallozzi's has been delighting locals with their delicious cuisine and warm hospitality. Join us as we explore their mouth-watering menu and learn more about their journey to Kentucky.

