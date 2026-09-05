Versailles Twilight Festival celebrates 25 years

VERSAILLES, Ky. (Best of the Bluegrass) — The Versailles Twilight Festival is celebrating its 25th anniversary. The largest community festival in Central Kentucky will be Saturday, September 12th in downtown Versailles.
Admission is free, and guests will enjoy market vendors, live music all day, Food Court on Court Street with wineries, breweries and distilleries, and the Kidzone area.
25th Annual Twilight Festival
Where: Downtown Versailles
When: Saturday, September 12 from 12pm-9pm
Website: Twilight Festival 2026 - Woodford County Chamber of Commerce