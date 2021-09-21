Versailles Twilight Festival happening Saturday

Every year thousands of visitors enjoy the Versailles Twilight Festival. It features local food and drinks, vendors, children's activities, and live entertainment. The 17th annual Twilight Festival is Saturday, September 25 from 3-9 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Versailles. Emily Downey, president and CEO of the Woodford County Chamber of Commerce, and Michael Moorman with Lakeshore Learning talk about the free fun event for all ages. Get more information at https://www.woodfordcountyinfo.com/twilight-festival.