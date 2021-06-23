Vet finds purpose in hydroponic farm

Air Force veteran John Miller was looking for a way to adjust to civilian life after serving 14 years in the military. He found it through hydroponic farming. Miller owns Falls City Farms in Louisville where he is helping other veterans finding their peace and purpose, one plant at a time. Learn more at fallscityfarms.com.
Posted at 2:41 PM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 14:41:33-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.