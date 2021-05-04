Veterans honored with special event at Keeneland

You can honors veterans in the Bluegrass by taking part in the No Greater Honor 5K. The event is Saturday, June 26 at Keeneland and raises money for Honor Flight Kentucky. Sign up at honorflightky.org.
Posted at 2:49 PM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 14:49:02-04
