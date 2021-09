Five-time Grammy Award winning musician Victor Wooten will perform at WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour on Monday, September 27. The bass guitarist is a founding member of Bela Fleck and the Flecktones. He will perform at the Lyric Theatre and share stories from his new book, 'The Spirit of Music.' You can get tickets by calling (859) 280-2201 or visit https://www.woodsongs.com/.

If you are unable to make it to the show in person, you can watch it live at https://www.woodsongs.com/live/.