Take a trip back in time and celebrate Father’s Day weekend at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill in Harrodsburg.

Vintage Dad’s Day is Saturday, June 17, 2023, from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Enjoy a baseball game from the 1860s, classic car show, great food, live music, kid’s activities, and more.

For more information, call (859) 734-5411 or visit https://shakervillageky.org/events/vintage-dads-day-2/.