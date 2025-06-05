Vintage Dad's Day at Shaker Village on June 14

Celebrate the dad in your life with a day of baseball, cars, tools, cigars, bourbon and great food at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill in Harrodsburg. Purchase your admission tickets onsite when you arrive.

Vintage Baseball | 1:00 p.m.

Enjoy baseball as it was played in the 1860s with this exciting match-up between the Georgetown Gentlemen and the Bluegrass Barons.

Both teams will wear period-reproduction uniforms and use period-reproduction equipment while following baseball rules from the late-19thcentury. Discover the origins of America’s pastime and how much the game has changed in the last 150 years.

Bring your own lawn chair, and we'll provide the shade tree.

Bourbon Tasting

Join Wildnerness Trail Distillery in the bourbon booth for sample pours and cocktails. Their team will be on hand to educate guests on their bourbon selections and the history of this Danville-based distillery.

Dad-Approved Contests

New this year, a variety of fun dad-themed contests will be held including a pie eating contest, mustache and beard pageant and a rad dad competition. Participants can register for each competition when they arrive onsite at the event. Each winner will receive a Shaker Village Annual Pass giving them access to events and special discounts for a year.

2:00 p.m. Participants will race to finish a full-sized Shaker Lemon Pie.

3:00 p.m. If you have a beautiful beard or mustache show it off during our pageant.

3:30 p.m. Come dressed to impress in your best dad fashions (jorts, white sneakers, sports team attire) to prove you’re the raddest dad around!

Classic Car & Tractor Show

This part of the day really gets our motor running (we had to have a dad joke somewhere)! Tour vintage cars and tractors, and meet their owners to learn more about collecting and caring for these unique pieces of Americana.

Vintage Tool Displays

Learn more about the hand tools of days-gone-by with tool historian Calvin Shewmaker.

Hot Dogs! Get your Hot Dogs heeeere (and a lot more)!

Food trucks specializing in burgers, hotdogs and barbecue, as well as a beer tent will be available throughout the day. The Post Office Shop will also have grab-and-go items including sandwiches, chips, sweet treats and drinks.

Heritage Demonstrations and Activities

Take part in a variety of heritage demonstrations and activities scheduled throughout the day and including: