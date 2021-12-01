Visit Dollywood's 'Smoky Mountain Christmas'

With more than five million twinkling lights and heartwarming holiday shows, a visit to Dollywood is worth the trip to Tennessee. "Smoky Mountain Christmas" is called America's best Christmas tradition. The park's rides are open, and there are plenty of family-friendly activities, treats, and a spectacular fireworks show to cap off your visit. Plan your visit at https://www.dollywood.com/.
Posted at 3:32 PM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 15:32:35-05
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.