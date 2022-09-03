Waveland Art Fair coming to Lexington

Talented artists from across Kentucky will be in Lexington to share their handmade crafts. David Shadwick, owner of Pod's Forge, and Sally Cammack, owner of The Gourd Patch, join Jennifer Palumbo to talk about the Waveland Art Fair. The annual event will be Saturday, September 10 from 10:00am to 5:00pm, and Sunday, September 11 from 11:00am to 5:00pm at Waveland State Historic Site at 225 Waveland Museum Lane in Lexington. Admission is $5 per person, and children under 12 are free. Visitors will be able to buy food provided by Louisiana Passion and Big Cleve's BBQ. For more information, visit https://fb.me/e/2expwFiso.