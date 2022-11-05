Watch Now
Week of Valor honors veterans in Lexington

Veterans Day is coming up and Lexington has lots of ways you can honor the men and women who've served our country.
Posted at 7:30 PM, Nov 05, 2022
Lexington will honor the men and women who have served our country during the Week of Valor. Events begin on Sunday, November 6 with the VA5K and end on November 12 with the Veterans Festival at Masterson Station Park and Veteran Recognition Dinner at the Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center. Learn more at Week of Valor | VRUC.

