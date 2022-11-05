Week of Valor honors veterans in Lexington

Lexington will honor the men and women who have served our country during the Week of Valor. Events begin on Sunday, November 6 with the VA5K and end on November 12 with the Veterans Festival at Masterson Station Park and Veteran Recognition Dinner at the Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center. Learn more at Week of Valor | VRUC.
Posted at 7:30 PM, Nov 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-05 19:30:46-04
