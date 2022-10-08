Wellness and weight loss at Hourglass Aesthetics + Salon in Lexington

If you are tired of feeling tired and struggling to lose unwanted weight, Hourglass Aesthetics + Salon in Lexington may be able to help. Jennifer Palumbo talks to owner Beth Hourigan about their popular wellness and weight loss programs that are helping clients look and feel better. Learn more by calling (859) 904-5274 or visit https://hourglasslex.com/.
Posted at 7:30 PM, Oct 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-08 19:30:51-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.