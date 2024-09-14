Wells Plastic Surgery & Skin Care Fall Shopping Day

Wells Plastic Surgery & Skin Care in Lexington is getting ready for its annual Fall Shopping Day. The annual drive-thru event features great deals and free swag bags. For the first time ever, they will offer 25% off all skin care products. They will have more than $10,000 worth of prizes, and the first 150 guests will win a door prize. Specials include their new WellsNess Concierge Weight Loss which offers Semaglutide and Tirzepatide. If you can't make it in person, you can also call in your order or order on their website, starting Friday, September 13.

Wells Plastic Surgery & Skin Care Drive-Thru Fall Shopping Day

When: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Where: 1707 Nicholasville Road, Lexington

Phone: (859) 255-6649

Website: About us | Plastic Surgery in Lexington | Wells Plastic Surgery