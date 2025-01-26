Wells Plastic Surgery & Skin Care helping clients lose weight and keep it off

Wells Plastic Surgery & Skin Care in Lexington is helping clients lose weight and keep it off. The Wellsness Concierge Weight Loss program is a personalized, medical and holistic approach with GLP-1 and GIP Agonist medications including Tirzepatide and Semaglutide. The program includes a comprehensive health assessment, nutrition and diet counseling, complimentary B12 injections, and more. Susan Wells and Dr. Jill Collins explain how it works and how it is different from other programs.

Wells Plastic Surgery & Skin Care

Address: 1707 Nicholasville Road, Lexington

Phone: (859) 255-6649

Website: Wellsness Concierge Weight Loss - Wells Plastic Surgery and Skin Care