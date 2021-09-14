Wells Plastic Surgery & Skin Care hosting 'Virtual Fall Shopping Day'

Looking good has never been easier. Wells Plastic Surgery & Skin Care in Lexington will host its Virtual Fall Shopping Day on Thursday, September 16 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will include special deals on products and services, goodie bags, demonstrations and more. For more information, call (859) 255-6649 or visit https://www.wellsplasticsurgery.com/. Wells Plastic Surgery & Skin Care is located at 1707 Nicholasville Road.