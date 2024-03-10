Wells Plastic Surgery & Skin Care in Lexington offers the latest beauty procedures and products, from facials to facelifts. You have a chance to get great deals and giveaways at their annual Spring Shopping Day. The drive-thru event is Thursday, March 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. with free swag bags and carside consultations with providers. The first 125 customers will receive special door prizes. You can learn more about the Spring Shopping Day and shop the pre-sale event from March 8 through March 13 at Specials - Wells Plastic Surgery.

WELLS PLASTIC SURGERY & SKIN CARE SPRING SHOPPING DAY

Thursday, March 14 from 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Pre-sale from March 8 - March 13

1707 Nicholasville Road, Lexington

Phone: (859) 255-6649

Website: Specials - Wells Plastic Surgery