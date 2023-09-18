Wells Plastic Surgery & Skin Care's Fall Shopping Day

Wells Plastic Surgery & Skin Care in Lexington is getting ready for its annual Wells Fall Shopping Day.

The drive-thru event will be on Thursday, September 21 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 1707 Nicholasville Road.

More than $20,000 in door prizes will be given away, and 20% off products, services, and gift cards (some exclusions apply).

You can also shop the presale through Wednesday, September 20.

For more information, call (859) 255-6649 or visit https://www.wellsplasticsurgery.com/about-us/events/.

