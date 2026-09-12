Wells Plastic Surgery & Skin Care's Fall Shopping Day 2026

Wells Plastic Surgery & Skin Care's Fall Shopping Day: Wells Plastic Surgery & Skin Care in Lexington is getting ready for its annual Fall Shopping Day on Thursday, September 17, 2026. The drive-thru event features beauty deals, swag bags to the first 150 guests, door prizes, great giveaways, and free gourmet coffee until noon.

If you can't make it in person, you can still get the good deals including 20% off skin care products. Shop the presale online or by phone from September 11-17.